Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9337 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.