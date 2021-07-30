Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatra Online will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

