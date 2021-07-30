Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $6.74

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.40. Yatsen shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 4,714 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 63.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

