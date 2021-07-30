Yijing Brentano Sells 1,644 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

THRM stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.93. 322,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

