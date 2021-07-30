Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report $676.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $673.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $678.60 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $666.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.61. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

