Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.93 Million

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post $82.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.65 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. CAI International posted sales of $75.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $345.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $353.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $966.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAI International has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

