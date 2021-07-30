Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. EnerSys reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnerSys.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ENS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. 154,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,855. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
