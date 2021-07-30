Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. EnerSys reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. 154,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,855. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

