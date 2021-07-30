Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post $139.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.86 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $551.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.