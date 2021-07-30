Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post $20.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.60 million and the lowest is $20.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $83.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 over the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

FMAO stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.