Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post $155.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $571.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.61 million to $598.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $501.16 million, with estimates ranging from $376.81 million to $625.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 128,118 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

