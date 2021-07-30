Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.39 Million

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post $155.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $571.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.61 million to $598.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $501.16 million, with estimates ranging from $376.81 million to $625.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 128,118 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.