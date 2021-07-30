Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce sales of $9.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.81 billion and the lowest is $9.67 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.93 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $40.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $198.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

