Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post sales of $154.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.62 million. GreenSky posted sales of $142.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $566.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $569.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $646.19 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $4,116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $2,855,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.