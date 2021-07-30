Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $81.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.01 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $33.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $279.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.65 million to $299.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $409.50 million, with estimates ranging from $364.81 million to $469.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

HT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.81 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,872,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

