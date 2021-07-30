Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to report $46.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.89 million and the highest is $47.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $181.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $188.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $189.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $199.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of CSR opened at $90.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,024.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $92.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

