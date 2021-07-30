Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.64 Million

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce $422.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.60 million and the lowest is $413.12 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.40.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $491.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.68. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

