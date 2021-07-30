Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $370,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

