Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $259.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.87. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

