Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.68. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,374. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

