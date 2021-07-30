Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

LGND stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

