Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $566.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 248.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after purchasing an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $136,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $163.73 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.99.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

