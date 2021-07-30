Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.76. Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%.

GNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.76 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $407.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

