Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $306.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $307.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after buying an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $200.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.94. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.