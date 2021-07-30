Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Insperity posted sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,341 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 10.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $99.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

