Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce sales of $226.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.45 million and the highest is $228.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $205.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $858.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.30 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $918.77 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE KN opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77. Knowles has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,451 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

