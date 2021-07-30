Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.62. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 401,141 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 162,605 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOB stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $60.11. 10,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,320. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.