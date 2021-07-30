Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.83 Million

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce sales of $665.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.00 million. Stericycle reported sales of $598.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.01.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

