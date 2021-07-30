Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. The Clorox reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.76. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

