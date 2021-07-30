Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Million

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce $3.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. uniQure reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $432.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.64 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $191.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

