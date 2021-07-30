Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report $187.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $185.91 million. Zscaler posted sales of $125.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $660.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.44.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $237.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $240.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -137.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

