Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

ELY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $20,507,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

