Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.