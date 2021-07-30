Zacks: Brokerages Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.83 million, a P/E ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

