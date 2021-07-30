Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $878.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $878.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $858.70 million and the highest is $898.90 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $424.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,622,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,325 shares of company stock worth $1,966,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

