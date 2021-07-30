Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. Stryker posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $10.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 91,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $269.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.