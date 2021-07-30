Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5.88 ($0.08). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 5.52 ($0.07), with a volume of 192,554 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.57.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

