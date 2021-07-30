Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Reaches $9.74 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $246,462.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

