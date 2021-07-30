Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $72,192.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $799,645.65 and $72,192.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $825.44 or 0.02053602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

