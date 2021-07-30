Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $204.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.21. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $205.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

