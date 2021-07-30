Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

ZTS opened at $204.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $205.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

