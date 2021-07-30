ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 642,809 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $35,180,936.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. 1,219,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,572. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,356.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

