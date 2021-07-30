ZumCoin Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $790,424.47 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

