Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) versus CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Critical Analysis

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and CNFinance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.03 $3.83 billion $2.56 15.84 CNFinance $311.79 million 0.82 $16.64 million $0.24 15.63

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurich Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21%

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats CNFinance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, worker injury, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, cyber risk, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The company sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

