Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $15.15. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zynex shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 6,722 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.72 million, a P/E ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

