HC Wainwright Cuts Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $22.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

ZYXI stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,815. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $507.72 million, a P/E ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

