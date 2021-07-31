-$0.04 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.