$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Several analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

