$0.17 EPS Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million.

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.