-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

