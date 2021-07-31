$0.37 EPS Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.41. Transcat reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of TRNS opened at $63.85 on Friday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

