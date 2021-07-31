$0.53 EPS Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.45. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 394.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 131,780 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,879,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 337,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $25.84 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

